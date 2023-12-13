Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 344.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,130 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.05. 347,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.