Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $19.69 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,997,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.