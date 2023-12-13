Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246,708 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 3.04% of WideOpenWest worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 1.4 %

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.45. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

