Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,334,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,730,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 470.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $730.95. 91,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $662.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $738.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

