Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $37.87 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $37,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.70. 136,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,380. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.77.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

