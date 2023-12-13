Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Lear worth $53,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. 72,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,639. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.03.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

