Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,410 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $367,640,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,719,000 after buying an additional 427,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 375,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

