Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $28.98 Million in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 629,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,976,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.64% of ATS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ATS stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

