Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.88. 1,158,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $248.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

