Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 116,080 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 116,080 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 259,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 141,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,039,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,236,000 after acquiring an additional 272,762 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 119.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 189,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980,924. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

