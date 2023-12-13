Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,961,498 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,961,498 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Colliers International Group worth $52,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,130. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

