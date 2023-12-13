Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 908,973 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908,973 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $56,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 421,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,208. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

