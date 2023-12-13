Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $63,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $23.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,593.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,885. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,382.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,301.91.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

