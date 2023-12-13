Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Increased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,694,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 456.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 485,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI remained flat at $22.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 562,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,685. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

