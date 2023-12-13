AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $28.68. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 214,899 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 103.3% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.