Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 81.8% in November

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 149,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 107,047 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

