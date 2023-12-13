Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 81.8% in November

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.39.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
