Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 356,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 68,236 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.