Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.46

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.46 and last traded at $148.49, with a volume of 5898354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

