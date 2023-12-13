Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.37. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 78,409 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAM

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Ambrx Biopharma

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,401,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,683,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,714,590 shares in the company, valued at $621,867,039.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,401,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,683,620.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,714,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,867,039.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,460,049 shares of company stock worth $28,763,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after buying an additional 3,720,084 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after buying an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,847,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.