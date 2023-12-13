Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.52. 154,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,687,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $125,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,460,049 shares of company stock worth $28,763,117 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 358.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 2,349.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 458,061 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

