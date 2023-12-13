AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMCX opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

