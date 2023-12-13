Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Decreased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 661,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

