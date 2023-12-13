Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

