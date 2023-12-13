American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

American Express stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.