Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Trading 8% Higher

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 156,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 171,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.05.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.69 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1911111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

