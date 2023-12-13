Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Cut by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $370.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $370.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

