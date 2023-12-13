Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $274.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

