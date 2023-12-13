Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

