Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13.

Amgen has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.24. 523,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.30. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 29.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,822,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,069,000 after buying an additional 872,399 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

