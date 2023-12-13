Analysts Offer Predictions for Humacyte, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Humacyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Humacyte Price Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.38. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 42.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Humacyte by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Humacyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Humacyte by 151.3% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $5,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,191,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,211,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

