Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT at $130.60

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.60.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 88,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.3% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

