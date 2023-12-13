Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $33.09

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.84.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

