Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $42.00

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 89.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

