Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $41.56

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xencor by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 232,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Xencor by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

Xencor stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

