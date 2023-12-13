Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target at $12.50

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZETA

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,870 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,124,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 723,654 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zeta Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,508 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.19. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.