Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

12/12/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/3/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 76,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,222. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,478,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

