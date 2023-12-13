Analyzing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) & Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -17.99% 3.41% 1.00% Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.80 billion 2.79 -$346.50 million ($2.02) -13.05 Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI N/A N/A N/A $1.69 3.91

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 6 5 0 0 1.45 Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.27, indicating a potential downside of 19.30%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

(Get Free Report)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.