AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 749,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,810,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

