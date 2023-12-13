APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

APA has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect APA to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

APA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. 1,282,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,836. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.32. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

