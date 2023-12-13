AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) is Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s 6th Largest Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,073 shares during the quarter. AppFolio makes up 4.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 0.70% of AppFolio worth $42,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $177.61. 32,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.36. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

