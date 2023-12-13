Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

