Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.50 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 1,140,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,691.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,811,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

