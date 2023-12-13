Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 6.5%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 1,758,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,884,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $660.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 15,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,691.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 246,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

