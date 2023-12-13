AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.78 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.