Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

