Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after acquiring an additional 983,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 428,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.