Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 285.60% from the stock’s current price.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

