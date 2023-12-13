Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.49

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 651982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,258.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,738 shares of company stock worth $350,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

