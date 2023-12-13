Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,441 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 1,913,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

