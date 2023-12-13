Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 992 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 312,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,181. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

